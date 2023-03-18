Queens native Olivia Pichardo becomes first woman to play in NCAA Division I baseball game
NEW YORK -- A Queens native in her freshman year at Brown University made history Friday.
Olivia Pichardo became the first woman to play in an NCAA Division I baseball game.
She joined the team in the fall as a walk-on utility player, which means she's capable of playing several positions.
READ MORE: Brown University freshman becomes first woman to make a Division I baseball roster: "I'm living out my dream right now"
She says she wants to be the best baseball player she can be to inspire a younger generation of girls.
