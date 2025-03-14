Draisaitl scores on breakaway in OT to lift Oilers to 2-1 win over Islanders

Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal of the night on a breakaway 3:52 into overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Friday night.

Calvin Pickard finished with 24 saves to help the Oilers win for the fourth time in seven games.

Bo Horvat scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin finished with 33 saves. New York lost its third straight.

In the extra period, Draisaitl got a pass from Connor McDavid and skated up and beat Sorokin for his NHL-leading 49th goal of the season.

The Oilers outshot the Islanders 17-6 in a scoreless first period, and Draisaitl got them on the scoreboard with a slap shot from the top of the left circle at 8:46 of the second.

Horvat tied it 1-1 for the Islanders at 1:21 of the third as he skated up the right side on a 2-on-1 break with Anthony Duclair, kept the puck and beat Pickard for his 21st.

Takeaways

Oilers: Edmonton had lost 8 of 11 to drop to third place in the Pacific Division. With the win, the Oilers moved past Los Angeles back into second.

Islanders: New York had won four of five before their current losing streak. They earned a point to pull to four points out of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Key moment

The Islanders' Pierre Engvall tried to catch Pickard off-guard with a shot from the slot in overtime, but the goalie swatted it away to the side. The puck was knocked back toward Pickard, and he knocked it forward, where McDavid got it and passed it up to Draisaitl for the breakaway goal to win it.

Key stat

The Islanders outhit the Oilers 21-10 and blocked 22 shots to keep it a tight game.

Up next

Oilers play at New York Rangers on Sunday, and Islanders host Florida.