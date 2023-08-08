Officials: Woman injured in shark attack on Rockaway Beach

Woman in critical condition after being bitten by shark off Rockaway Beach

NEW YORK -- A woman was recovering following yet another shark attack in our area.

Beachgoers looked on in disbelief earlier Monday night at Rockaway Beach.

That 50-year-old woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Before Monday, there were no reports of shark bites at Rockaway Beach in recent memory, but the beach will have a delayed opening Tuesday while city officials continue enhanced surveillance of the water.

Police were flying drones over the beach, where just before 6 p.m. the woman was bit on the leg.

"I just see a lot of people just stand up instantly, automatically, and then instantly going back all the way to the boardwalk," witness Justin Duffy said.

It happened by Beach 59th Street. EMTs brought the woman in an ambulance to the hospital.

"The lady's on the stretcher. She's bleeding on the leg," a witness said.

That person said the woman was awake but seemed to be in shock.

"I see one big bite and one little one," the person said.

"That's crazy, though. I can't believe someone got attacked," surfer Yaan Vessial said.

Far Rockaway locals said they were surprised to hear of a shark attack at the beach because the water is usually pretty barren.

"There's nothing here. You don't really see any fish. It's just sand, like a big desert under there," Vessial said.

"Finding out about the shark bite. That blew my mind," said Colin Smith of Far Rockaway.

There has already been at least five reported shark attacks at New York beaches this summer. Last year, there were at least eight reported shark attacks in the state.

The city Parks Department issued the following statement:

"We hope for a full recovery for this swimmer. Though this was a frightening event, we want to remind New Yorkers that shark bites in Rockaway are extremely rare. We remain vigilant in monitoring the beach and always clear the water when a shark is spotted."