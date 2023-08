Swimming banned at some Robert Moses beaches following shark sighting

BABYLON, N.Y. -- Some of the beaches are closed at Robert Moses State Park after a dead tiger shark washed ashore Wednesday morning.

State officials say large schools of bait fish have been spotted in the water near fields four and five, with another shark possibly among them.

Swimming is now banned at both those fields.