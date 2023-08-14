Officials hopeful 2 new studies will help mitigate flooding in Pascack Valley, N.J.

PASCACK VALLEY, N.J. -- More frequent flooding in portions of the Pascack Valley has locals on edge and officials searching for solutions.

Two studies taking place this fall that officials hope will help dry up the issue.

"It's a big headache when your basement gets flooded," said Chris VanWyk of Woodcliff Lake.

VanWyk said that has happened a lot lately.

"Probably in the past six years I want to say we got flooded three separate times," VanWyk said.

It most recently happened last summer when a downpour led to a brook overflowing. Wiermus Road filled with eight inches of water, leading to the problems in VanWyk's basement. He blames reduced drainage for the repeated problems.

"In addition to the psychological trauma that it's causing a lot of our residents, the financial implications are devastating," state Sen. Holly Schepisi said.

FLASHBACK: After major flooding in New Milford, Bergen County executive wants answers from water company

Schepisi, who represents Bergen and Passaic counties, said currently flooding happens after just a couple of inches of rain in places like Hillsdale, River Rale, Westwood and Woodcliff Lake, adding something needs to be done.

"We are looking to do two different studies to do a multi-prong approach to see how we can maybe alleviate some of the historical flooding and the new flooding that's taking place," Schepisi said.

The first study involves surveying with a drone to look for clogs in brooks and streams that can be eliminated. That second employs the brainpower of a Stevenson Institute of Technology professor.

Schepisi shared she secured a couple hundred thousand dollars to research whether or not lowering reservoir levels ahead of large-scale rain events would help.

"This study is predicated upon two systems that are in place, one in California, one in the Catskill Region, where they have managed to, through effective planning, ensure that the commodity of water is still there and available, and is sufficient for the people who need it, while also helping mitigate the flooding," Schepisi said.

"Reservoirs actually helping to attenuate the flooding and prevent it in some cases," said Debra Vial, director of communications for Veolia, which owns and operates nearby reservoirs.

Vial pointed out that just a couple of weeks ago portions of Westwood flooded.

"The reservoir did not contribute to any flooding in the brook below, according to the USGS gauge in the brook," Vial said.

She said flooding in the area is complex.

"These are low-lying areas. They've been highly developed," Vial said.

Vial said compounding the problem is inadequate storm drains and clogs in brooks and streams.

For the sake of locals dealing with frequent flooding, hopefully the two studies will effect change.

Schepisi said the studies commence in the fall and she expects the drone study to wrap first, with funding then needed to be secured for cleanup. The reservoir study will take longer, likely eight to 12 months.