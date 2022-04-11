After major flooding in New Milford, Bergen County executive wants answers from water company

Bergen County officials want answers after New Milford flood

NEW MILFORD, N.J. -- Bergen County officials want answers from a water company after major flooding last week in New Milford.

Streets were submerged in waist-deep water and first responders used boats to reach people who were trapped in their homes.

Heavy rain that started Thursday night overwhelmed the Oradell Reservoir. The run-off swamped the Hackensack River, which crested Friday.

Chopper 2 Flying BREAKING: Chopper 2 is checking out flood conditions across New Jersey. https://cbsn.ws/3jiL2EA See complete local coverage on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnewsnewyork Posted by CBS New York on Friday, April 8, 2022

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said he wants a meeting with the water company's CEO.

"With the weather forecast calling for a rain storm over a two-day period, what were the plans that Veolia-Suez was making to address any possible situation of flooding?" Tedesco said.

Tedesco said he wants to know what the water level in the reservoir was last week and if the flood gates and spillways were open.