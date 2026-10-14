2 men who allegedly stabbed off-duty NYPD detective face arraignment

Two men accused of stabbing an off-duty NYPD detective are expected in court Wednesday.

D'Angelo Rafael Jean Caraballo, 25, and Sneider Mejia Bautista, 24, are facing several charges, including attempted murder in connection with the Bronx incident on Oct. 2.

Det. Jose Mercedes was stabbed repeatedly on East 206th Street and Rochambeau Avenue. Police say a gold chain that was a gift from his mother may have been the target of a robbery.

Mercedes spoke Tuesday afternoon, saying he was stabbed 10 times during the attack.

"I was on vacation, I was on my day off, and I was not expecting this," he said. "It was a very, very scary sight to me. I've been investigating crime for a long time, and at this time, I just wanted to enjoy my vacation, my time off. I wasn't expecting this."

Caraballo and Bautista were arrested in Massachusetts, where they were found hiding in the basement of a house, police said. They were extradited to New York to face criminal charges.

They are accused of leaving the detective bleeding out in the road before fleeing on an e-bike.

The Department of Homeland Security said both men are from the Dominican Republic and are living in the United States illegally.