Off-duty police officer stabbed in the Bronx, NYPD says

An off-duty police officer was stabbed in the Bronx Friday afternoon, the NYPD said.

It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at East 206th Street and Rochambeau Avenue.

Police said the stabbing happened during an attempted robbery. Video showed numerous police officers at the scene.

The off-duty officer was rushed to the hospital, according to the FDNY. There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch were on their way to visit the officer in the hospital. A scheduled NYPD news conference on crime statistics was canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.