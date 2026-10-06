2 suspects identified in stabbing of off-duty NYPD detective

Police have identified two suspects wanted in connection to a Bronx stabbing that left an off-duty New York City police detective injured.

D'Angelo Rafael Jean Caraballo, 25, and Sneider Mejia Bautista, 24, are accused in Friday's attack near the corner of Rochambeau Avenue and East 208th Street.

The Department of Homeland Security says both men are from the Dominican Republic and living in the United States illegally. Caraballo has two prior arrests in the city, both involving weapons charges.

Both are now wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the attack on off-duty NYPD detective Jose Mercedes, 33.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in finding two suspects they believe stabbed an off-duty detective during a robbery Friday afternoon. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Mercedes was stabbed seven times in what police say was an attempted robbery. He was released from the hospital Monday.

"The entire department stands behind Detective Mercedes as he continues his recovery. And the greatest detectives in the world will relentlessly pursue those responsible for this crime," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a post on X.

According to a witness, the suspects broke into Mercedes' car, and when Mercedes approached them, he was stabbed. Mercedes attempted to chase the suspects, but collapsed, the witness said. The suspects then fled on an e-bike, police say.

Police say the suspects may have been after a cold chain.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.