Suspects accused of stabbing off-duty NYPD detective arrested in Massachusetts

Two men sought in connection with the Bronx stabbing of an off-duty NYPD detective were arrested overnight in Massachusetts.

Police officials said Wednesday that D'Angelo Caraballo and Sneider Mejia were arrested in Lynn by NYPD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Boston Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The men were hiding in a basement of a house when they were taken into custody, according to the NYPD.

NYPD Det. Jose Mercedes leaves the hospital on Oct. 5, 2026, three days after he was stabbed repeatedly in the Bronx. CBS News New York

Police said the men stabbed detective Jose Mercedes, 33, seven times during an attempted robbery Friday. Mercedes was hospitalized, but has since been released.

The suspects broke into Mercedes' car, and when Mercedes approached them, he was stabbed, according to a witness. The detective tried to chase the suspects but collapsed, a witness said. The suspects then fled on an e-bike, police said.

The thieves may have been targeting a gold chain, officers said.

They are being charged with attempted murder, police said. The Department of Homeland Security said both men were from the Dominican Republic and living in the United States illegally.

"If you come for one of us, you'll have the full force of the NYPD coming for you," the NYPD posted on social media.

"We said there was nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. There was never a doubt they would find and arrest the perpetrators who attacked our brother in blue while he was off duty," Detectives Endowment Association President Scott Munro said.