Thousands pack Central Park to mark 1 year since Hamas attacked Israel

NEW YORK -- Thousands gathered in Central Park on Monday night for a ceremony to remember the October 7th victims.

The event, titled "October 7th -- One Year Later," is one organizers said they wish they didn't have to put together. It is the biggest event taking place in New York City on Monday, with up to 5,000 people expected to attend, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The police presence was visible and quite large.

Organizers said there will be plenty of tears, moments of upliftment, and inspiration. Survivors, as well as families who lost loved ones in the Hamas attack on Israel, were expected to speak.

CBS News New York's Jennifer Bisram spoke with the Long Island family of Omer Neutra, who they said they believe is still being held hostage in Gaza. They said it has been the hardest year of their lives.

"My child is there. Can you imagine? Can you just imagine being in the tunnels for such a long time? I just pray that he's alive and that he's strong and that he'll come out of this," Orna Neutra said.

"We wish October 7th was just a regular day on the Jewish calendar, but it's not and it will never be and it's our job as Jews living in America to ensure the world never forgets what happened on October 7th," added Hindy Poupko, of the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York.