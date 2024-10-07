Pro-Palestinian protest marches through Manhattan, as world marks 1 year since Oct. 7 attack on Israel

NEW YORK -- It has been one year since Hamas terrorists attacked hundreds of Israeli citizens, sparking a war that has left much of the Palestinian Territory destroyed.

Thousands of people are gathering Monday in cities around the world to honor the more than 1,200 people killed and 250 taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Israeli Health Ministry. Israel says roughly 100 hostages are still being held in Gaza, including seven Americans.

Over the weekend, marches and demonstrations also took over streets around the globe in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Many of the thousands killed were civilians caught in Israel's counterattack on Hamas.

Protesters in Paterson, New Jersey demanded the United States and other countries stop supplying weapons to Israel.

"No one achieves anything in this war," Queens resident Aqeel al-Saedi said. "We don't need for anyone's life -- Jewish, Christian, Muslim -- to be taken off. We need all gathering to stop this craziness."

On Monday afternoon, pro-Palestinian demonstrators unfurled a large Palestinian flag at Wall Street before marching toward Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it will have additional security measures at Grand Central, Times Square, Penn Station and Columbus Circle.

Walkouts planned at Columbia and NYU

Columbia University officials say they have increased security on campus in the event of protests. In a letter to the school community, Interim President Katrina Armstrong said there will be a heightened public safety presence until Wednesday, along with restrictions at entry points and buildings.

A walkout was scheduled to take place on campus Monday, as part of a citywide Students Flood NYC for Gaza protest organized by Within Our Lifetime, a Palestinian community organization. Similar protests were also expected at New York University.

According to Armstrong, the walkout was not registered through nor sanctioned by the university.

Later Monday, a Jewish and Israeli October 7th Commemoration will be held inside Lerner Hall.

