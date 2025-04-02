Driver in deadly Brooklyn crash that killed mother, 2 daughters faces arraignment

The driver charged in a deadly crash in Midwood, Brooklyn is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

A mother and her two young daughters were killed in the crash over the weekend.

Miriam Yarimi, 32, will be arraigned virtually on multiple charges, including three counts of criminally negligent homicide, speeding and reckless endangerment. Her arraignment is expected sometime after 9 a.m.

Deadly Ocean Parkway crash leaves devastating scene

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on Ocean Parkway near Quentin Avenue.

Police said Yarimi was speeding when her Audi A3 rear-ended a Toyota Camry and then struck the family in a crosswalk. She had to be extricated from her car and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Natasha Saada, 34, and her daughters, 8-year-old Diana and 5-year-old Deborah, were killed. Her 4-year-old son Philip remains hospitalized in critical condition.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Yarimi was driving with a suspended license and should not have been on the road. She allegedly had dozens of violations and $10,000 of unpaid fines.

"I will call it like it is. This was a horrific tragedy caused by someone who shouldn't have been on the road. A mother and two young children ... killed, another child fighting for his life. A family and a neighborhood devastated in an instant," Tisch said during a press conference at the scene. "The NYPD sends its condolences to the family of the victims. May their memories be a blessing."

The crash renewed calls for lawmakers in Albany to pass legislation that would require speed-limiting devices to be installed in vehicles of repeat offenders. One proposed bill would require anyone with more than six speeding or red light camera tickets to have a speed limiter device installed in their car.