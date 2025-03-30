Driver in tragic Ocean Parkway crash in Brooklyn charged with manslaughter

The driver arrested following a tragic crash on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn is facing a long list of charges, including manslaughter.

New York City police said Miriam Yarimi, 32, was driving with a suspended license and speeding when she fatally struck a mother and her children at a crosswalk after hitting another car's rear bumper in Midwood.

Natasha Saada, 34, and her daughters, 8-year-old Diana and 5-year-old Deborah, were pronounced dead at the hospital. Her 4-year-old son remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Driver charged with killing mother, 2 children in Brooklyn

Multiple pedestrians were killed after two cars collided at Quentin Road and Ocean Parkway on Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Midwood, Brooklyn, NYPD said. CBS News New York

FDNY had to extricate Yarimi from her 2023 Audi A3 after the crash Saturday afternoon on Ocean Parkway by Quentin Avenue. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

All five people in the 2023 Toyota Camry that she hit, including the 63-year-old driver, a 35-year-old woman and three children between the ages of 4-12, were treated for minor injuries, according to NYPD.

"I will call it like it is. This was a horrific tragedy caused by someone who shouldn't have been on the road. A mother and two young children ... killed, another child fighting for his life. A family and a neighborhood devastated in an instant," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a press conference at the scene. "The NYPD sends its condolences to the family of the victims. May their memories be a blessing."

Yarimi was charged with three counts of second degree manslaughter, three counts of criminally negligent homicide, four counts of second degree assault, reckless driving, failing to yield, speeding and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said Sunday.

Police did not immediately say why Yarimi's license was suspended.