Mom, 2 young daughters struck by vehicle, killed in Brooklyn

A mother and her two young daughters were struck by a driver and killed in Brooklyn on Saturday, and a third child is in critical condition.

It happened just after 1 p.m. at Quentin Road and Ocean Parkway in Midwood.

4-year-old boy in critical condition after crash

The driver of a Toyota Camry was making a right from Quentin onto Ocean Parkway when the driver of an Audi sedan struck the Camry's rear bumper, police say.

According to police, the Camry was pushed to the side by the impact, and the sedan continued traveling forward into a crosswalk, striking four pedestrians, before overturning.

Three of the pedestrians – a 35-year-old mother and her two daughters, ages 6 and 8 – were pronounced dead at the scene, officials say, and the fourth – the woman's 4-year-old son – was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victims' identities have not yet been released.

Police say five people were in the Camry, including the 62-year-old driver, an adult woman and three children. All five were taken to a local hospital in stable condition to be treated for minor injuries, officials say.

One witness, who did not want to be identified, said the crash happened in an instant.

"We saw the car upside down was the first thing we saw, and we didn't know that were– we didn't see the people yet," she said. "Everybody in their cars that were at the red light jumped out of their cars. Everybody was running. Everyone was calling 911. Everyone was calling Hatzalah."

Woman was driving on suspended license

The driver of the sedan, a 32-year-old woman, had to be extricated from her vehicle by the fire department, Mayor Eric Adams said. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say the woman was driving on a suspended license. The reason for the suspension is unknown at this time.

Investigators are working to determine if the woman may have gone through a red light and if speed was a factor. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said a preliminary breath test is being administered to test for possible intoxication.

"I will call it like it is. This was a horrific tragedy caused by someone who shouldn't have been on the road. A mother and two young children ... killed, another child fighting for his life. A family and a neighborhood devastated in an instant," Tisch said. "The NYPD sends its condolences to the family of the victims. May their memories be a blessing."

