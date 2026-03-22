NYU, faculty up against Monday morning strike deadline

A Monday strike deadline is fast approaching as New York University and unionized, non-tenured faculty.

Bargaining continued Saturday, but no deal was announced.

When NYU students return from spring break this week, some of them could see substitutes in their classrooms instead of their usual teachers.

More than 900 non-tenured faculty members are expected to walk off campus and to the picket lines by 8 a.m. Monday if a deal is not reached.

If a strike happens, NYU says some classes would switch to remote learning and others would be covered by substitutes, including other NYU faculty and outside instructors.

It could impact up to 25% of classes at NYU.

Negotiations have been ongoing for months, but so far, no deal has been reached.

NYU previously urged the union to agree to a jointly selected mediator. Faculty United said it's fighting for stronger job security, reasonable workloads, and what they say is fair compensation. The union says progress has been made on leaves, benefits and retirement options, but there's still a lot to iron out.

The union wants protections for faculty participation in academic decisions, and to address what teachers call decades of low pay compared to tenured faculty.

In a statement, NYU said it recently offered union members the highest minimum salary of unionized full-time faculty in the country, and a university spokesperson accused the union of disrupting students' education.