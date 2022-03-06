Watch CBS News

Washington Heights 5K will honor fallen NYPD detectives Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora

NEW YORK -- The New York Road Runners Association is holding its Washington Heights 5K on Sunday.

The race will honor two fallen members of the NYPD -- detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.

Rivera and Mora were shot and killed in January after responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem.

Rivera was part of the Dyckman Run Club, which will take part in the starting line presentation.

