Washington Heights 5K will honor fallen NYPD detectives Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora
NEW YORK -- The New York Road Runners Association is holding its Washington Heights 5K on Sunday.
The race will honor two fallen members of the NYPD -- detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.
Rivera and Mora were shot and killed in January after responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem.
Rivera was part of the Dyckman Run Club, which will take part in the starting line presentation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.