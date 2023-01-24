NYPD: Woman suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run in Queens

NEW YORK -- There is new video of a hit-and-run in Queens.

The footage shows a driver speeding on the sidewalk in Astoria on Monday afternoon. A woman walking with an umbrella is seen quickly getting out of the way with just seconds to spare.

The car then slammed into a fruit stand outside a market on 30th Avenue at 33rd Street, before hitting a pedestrian on the corner.

The woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say state police and DEA agents tried to pull over the driver, who then took off.

They are still looking for that driver.