NYPD: Woman put in chokehold, raped and robbed while jogging at Pier 45

NEW YORK - Police say a woman was raped and robbed early Thursday morning while jogging in the West Village.

Now, the search is on for her attacker, who fled on a Citi Bike.

As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, there have been similar attacks in recent months.

Police said the 43-year-old victim was choked from behind, raped and robbed of her wallet, cellphone and headphones. It happened just before 6 a.m. along the water between 10th and Christopher at Pier 45.

"It's really shocking. I don't know what else to say. As a woman, especially, it's depressing," runner Lisa Windfield told CBS2. "After this particular horrible event, I am going to buy some pepper spray."

Police have not released a description of the suspect in this latest attack.

Last month, we reported that police were looking for 28-year-old Carl Phanor, accused in two similar attacks on joggers. He still has not been arrested.

Around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, police said he put a 48-year-old woman in a chokehold and attempted to rape her on the FDR Drive service road close to East 37th Street.

She fought him off, and he allegedly took her wallet and cellphone before fleeing on his bike.

Back in March, police said just after 6 a.m. at Pier 40 around Clarkson and West Street, Phanor is alleged to have pushed to the ground and choked a 39-year-old woman. They said he sexually assaulted her and took her phone, fleeing on his bike.

Phanor's last address is a homeless shelter on Lafayette Street. Police sources say he has 18 prior arrests for assault, drug possession and stealing.

Again, this morning's attack is still under investigation.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.