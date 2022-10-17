Watch CBS News
NYPD ID's suspect in attempted rape, sexual assault, robberies as Carl Phanor

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police say they've identified the suspect in two attempted rapes. 

The NYPD released video of the suspect on a bike. 

Detectives say the man, identified as 28-year-old Carl Phanor, is wanted for an assault on Oct. 6th. 

A 48-year-old woman was walking northbound on the FDR service road near East 37th Street. Police say the suspect put her in a chokehold and then tried to rape her. 

He took off with her wallet and cell phone when the woman fought him off. 

Police say the same suspect sexually assaulted a woman in the West Village in March

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

