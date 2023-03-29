Watch CBS News
Only 8 barrels of evidence survived massive fire at NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned that most of the evidence stored at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn was destroyed in a massive fire in December.

Only eight barrels of evidence survived.

Legal Aid is concerned critical DNA evidence that could impact criminal cases and potential exonerations is gone.

It's believed some of the cases date back 30 years.

RELATED STORY: FDNY: NYPD evidence warehouse fire was accidental, caused by electrical problems

The NYPD is working with prosecutors on a case-by-case basis.

The fire marshal says a power surge started the fire.

