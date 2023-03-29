Only 8 barrels of evidence survived massive fire at NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn

Most NYPD evidence stored in Brooklyn warehouse destroyed in Dec. fire

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned that most of the evidence stored at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn was destroyed in a massive fire in December.

Only eight barrels of evidence survived.

Legal Aid is concerned critical DNA evidence that could impact criminal cases and potential exonerations is gone.

It's believed some of the cases date back 30 years.

The NYPD is working with prosecutors on a case-by-case basis.

The fire marshal says a power surge started the fire.