At least 8 injured as fire tears through NYPD tow pound facility in Red Hook, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A large fire is tearing through an NYPD tow pound facility near Red Hook, Brooklyn. 

The Office of Emergency Management is advising people who live in the neighborhood to close all windows to avoid smoke, and to stay clear of the area.

Check below for the latest updates. 

 

FDNY: At least 8 injured; Fire may last for days

FDNY officials say there have been eight injuries so far, including three members of the FDNY, three EMS personnel, and two civilians.

An FDNY official said "there's a large amount of combustible materials" in the warehouse and they expect the fire to last possibly for days. 

FDNY tweets out video of fire

Fire is at NYPD tow pound facility

The fire is happening at an NYPD tow pound facility. 

The Office of Emergency Management is advising people who live in the neighborhood to close all windows to avoid smoke, and to stay clear of the area.

Chopper 2 was over the scene. 

Smoke was blowing south-southwest towards Sunset Park and possibly Bay Ridge. 

Multiple fire and police boats are spraying water into the facility. 

At least one person is being treated for injuries. 

The fire broke out just after 10:30 a.m. and grew to three alarms, with more than 140 firefighters responding. 

At least one person being treated

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 was overhead as first responders could be seen taking someone from the area of the fire away in a gurney. There was no immediate information on the person's condition. 

Area residents advised to avoid smoke and shut windows

The fire is sending up plumes of smoke across various neighborhoods. 

Impacted residents are being advised to avoid smoke and close windows. 

Traffic delays are also to be expected in the area of Columbia and Halleck Streets in Brooklyn. 

Fire grows to 3 alarms; Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 Flying

The fire has grown to three alarms, the FDNY said. 

Fire quickly grows to 2 alarms

The FDNY has escalated the fire on Columbia Street to two alarms. 

Video from the scene shows fire leaping through the roof of the large structure. Meanwhile, FDNY boats can be seen pouring water on the blaze. 

