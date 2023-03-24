Watch CBS News
FDNY: NYPD evidence warehouse fire was accidental, caused by electrical problems

NEW YORK -- There's an update on a raging fire that broke out at an NYPD evidence warehouse in Red Hook back in December.

Thursday, the FDNY fire marshal said it was accidental and the cause was electrical.

He says during Superstorm Sandy, the facility was damaged by floodwaters and knocked off the electrical grid.

Since then, it's been powered by generators, and they believe a power surge caused the fire.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 8:06 PM

