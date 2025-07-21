Suspect who allegedly torched NYPD vehicles in Brooklyn turns himself in, attorney says

The suspect being sought in connection with the burning of nearly a dozen NYPD vehicles in Brooklyn turned himself in to federal authorities Monday morning, his attorney said.

The marked police vehicles were torched back on June 12. Police said the attack was linked to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests taking place nationwide.

Several NYPD vehicles were set on fire overnight in Bushwick, Brooklyn, according to police. CBS News New York

Jakhi Lodgson-McCray, 21, faces federal arson charges.

He had previously been arrested at protests in New York City, including twice in May. In both of those cases, the New Jersey resident was charged with resisting arrest, and in one of the two he was also charged with assault.

In both incidents, he was released on his own recognizance without bail after appearing in court and pleading not guilty.

Surveillance video showed a man climbing the fence around a police parking lot near Central and DeKalb avenues, a block away from the 83rd Precinct, during the early morning hours of June 12.

In addition to the 11 vehicles that had been set on fire, three other vehicles were found with fire-starters on them that didn't ignite, police said.

"There's a clear indication that someone had firsthand knowledge of this and taking credit for it, and that's going to be part of our investigation," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at the time.