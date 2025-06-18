Police identify suspect they are looking for in torching of NYPD vehicles in Brooklyn

Police say the suspect they are looking for in the burning of nearly a dozen NYPD vehicles in Brooklyn last week is no stranger to law enforcement.

The search continues for Jakhi Lodgson-McCray, who has been arrested several times before at protests in the city.

Mayor Eric Adams said the NYPD has linked the June 12 attack in Bushwick to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests taking place nationwide.

When asked what evidence the police have of that, Adams replied, "There's a clear indication that someone had firsthand knowledge of this and taking credit for it, and that's going to be part of our investigation."

Police said they're also investigating whether an NYPD transit van set on fire outside Kellogg's Diner in Williamsburg on Wednesday morning is also connected to the suspect.

11 NYPD vehicles torched on June 12

Surveillance video from the early morning hours of the day of the attack shows a man climbing a fence at a parking lot for department vehicles near the corner of Central and DeKalb avenues, roughly a block away from the 83rd Precinct. Some neighbors said the footage shows the suspect pacing up and down the block, and then using a table to jump over the fence to access the lot. The person in the video is wearing all black.

Police say 11 vehicles were set on fire by what appears to have been homemade incendiary devices.

A van and multiple SUVs were among those damaged, including several marked as police vehicles and two that were unmarked. Some were charred beyond recognition, while others looked like their windows were shattered.

No injuries were reported.

Adams said three other vehicles were found with fire-starters on them that did not ignite. A torch lighter was also found at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.