Video shows NYPD traffic agent blasted with fire extinguisher

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for four people who sprayed a traffic agent with a fire extinguisher.

The assault was caught on video that's circulating on social media, and the video was apparently originally shot by the suspects themselves.

It happened on at 6:50 a.m. Thursday morning at 118th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan.

Video shows the attack from the suspects' point of view. It shows four people in a sedan pull up next to the traffic agent, who police said was in uniform in the driver's seat of a marked police vehicle. The video then shows one of the suspects calling "Yo" to the agent, and then spraying the fire extinguisher into the window of the police vehicle.

The video then shows the suspects speed off. Police say they drove away northbound on Saint Nicholas Avenue. The video shows the occupants of the vehicle laughing.

The agent was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being sprayed in the face.

Police identified 19-year-old Escarlin Polanco Gonzalez as a suspect after a traffic agent was sprayed with a fire extinguisher. NYPD

They've identified one of the suspects as Escarlin Polanco Gonzalez, 19. They want your help finding him.

"Traffic agents, police officers, correction officers - those who wear uniforms - they are not the individuals. They are symbols of our stability. And when you have clowns like that, that think they can spray a person who is doing their job with a fire extinguisher, we're going to to do everything that's possible to catch them," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "It's not only disrespectful to a civil servant, but it is an attack on the foundation of our city. It is not a joke. It is not funny."

Adams referenced previously seeing videos of people pouring water on the heads of police officers.

"We are not allowing that to happen in this city under this administration. We will find those who are responsible and they will be held responsible for their actions," Adams said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.