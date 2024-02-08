Watch live: NYC Mayor Adams, DA Alvin Bragg lay out charges in Times Square assault on officers

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are holding a news conference Thursday to discuss new developments related to the assault on two members of the NYPD officers in Times Square late last month.

"This assault, as it did to many of you, sickened me and outraged me. We all rely on our members of the NYPD, as I said, to keep us safe and keep this the safest big city in America," Bragg said. "As a lifelong New Yorker, I do not tolerate attacks on our police officers, and certainly I do not as Manhattan district attorney. So, let me be clear, plain and simple. The behavior depicted that of you have seen is despicable."

In an unusual and meticulous slideshow presentation at the start of the news conference, Bragg ran through the particulars of exactly who was being charged with what, showing photos of why the specific charges were being brought.

So far, authorities have charged six people with second-degree assault, and said seven others remain at large. The ones already facing charges could face up to seven years in prison, if convicted.

Sources told CBS New York two of those at large have been identified, and there are warrants for their arrest. One of the suspects was seen on video wearing a white hat and red shirt. He allegedly kicked an officer at least three times. There's also a wanted poster for a man seen on the video kicking out, and then falling to sidewalk.

On Tuesday, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said "special agents apprehended four individuals on a bus" traveling from El Paso, Texas to Phoenix that were "believed to be fleeing the state of New York from their suspected involvement" in the assault.

However, on Wednesday, a representative for the Manhattan district attorney said the four individuals that ICE took into custody were not affiliated with the New York City investigation.