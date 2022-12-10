NYPD releases surveillance video of alleged subway slasher

NEW YORK -- The NYPD on Saturday released new surveillance video of a man suspected of slashing a subway rider earlier in the week.

According to police, it happened on a southbound 6 train at East 33rd Street and Park Avenue just after 3 a.m. Thursday

Police said the suspect slashed a 66-year-old man in the head and then took off.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.