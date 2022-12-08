Watch CBS News
Police: Subway rider slashed in head on 6 train in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man slashed on Manhattan subway
NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect behind a slashing on the subway in Manhattan. 

It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on a southbound 6 train at East 33rd Street and Park Avenue. 

Police said the suspect slashed a 66-year-old man on his head and then ran off. 

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on December 8, 2022 / 8:32 AM

