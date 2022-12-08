Police: Subway rider slashed in head on 6 train in Manhattan

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect behind a slashing on the subway in Manhattan.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on a southbound 6 train at East 33rd Street and Park Avenue.

Police said the suspect slashed a 66-year-old man on his head and then ran off.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.