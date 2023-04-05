Watch CBS News
NYPD releases new images of teens wanted in Queens church vandalism

NEW YORK - Police hope newly released surveillance images will help track down the suspects accused of vandalizing a church in Queens

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force continues to investigate the incident, which happened around 10 p.m. on March 23 outside Holy Family Church in Fresh Meadows.

Surveillance video shows three teens take a statue of an angel that was behind a fence and smash it into pieces. 

Police say the suspects are believed to be 15 to 17 years old. 

Church members told CBS2 the statue had been there for more than 10 years. 

Anyone with information about the suspects asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

