Watch CBS News
Local News

Queens church vandalism under investigation as possible hate crime

By Leah Mishkin

/ CBS New York

Vandals destroy statue at Holy Family Catholic Church in Queens
Vandals destroy statue at Holy Family Catholic Church in Queens 01:26

NEW YORK -- The search for three teens accused of vandalizing a statue at Holy Family Catholic Church in Queens continues Sunday. 

The crime, which was caught on surveillance video, is being investigated as a possible hate crime. 

Video shows a teen grab a statue of an angel that was behind the church, walk a short distance away with it and then throw it to the ground - smashing it to pieces. 

The statue was more than 10 years old, according to the church's pastor. 

"Everything is donations. So it comes from people's sacrifices and their own faith and so much more. So these statues really mean something to people, and so people are upset," said Father Sean Suckiel. 

It happened Thursday at around 10 p.m. 

Police believe the suspects are about 15 to 17 years old.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on March 26, 2023 / 8:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.