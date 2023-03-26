Queens church vandalism under investigation as possible hate crime

NEW YORK -- The search for three teens accused of vandalizing a statue at Holy Family Catholic Church in Queens continues Sunday.

The crime, which was caught on surveillance video, is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Video shows a teen grab a statue of an angel that was behind the church, walk a short distance away with it and then throw it to the ground - smashing it to pieces.

The statue was more than 10 years old, according to the church's pastor.

"Everything is donations. So it comes from people's sacrifices and their own faith and so much more. So these statues really mean something to people, and so people are upset," said Father Sean Suckiel.

It happened Thursday at around 10 p.m.

Police believe the suspects are about 15 to 17 years old.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.