Caught on camera: Vandals smash angel statue outside Queens church

NEW YORK -- A hate crime investigation is underway after vandals targeted a church in Queens on Thursday.

Video shows a group of teenagers grab a statue of an angel from outside the Holy Family Church in Fresh Meadows.

After carrying it into the street, one of the teens tosses the statue, breaking it.

Police are now looking for the group, who they say caused $500 worth of damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

March 25, 2023

