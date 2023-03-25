Caught on camera: Vandals smash angel statue outside Queens church

NEW YORK -- A hate crime investigation is underway after vandals targeted a church in Queens on Thursday.

Video shows a group of teenagers grab a statue of an angel from outside the Holy Family Church in Fresh Meadows.

After carrying it into the street, one of the teens tosses the statue, breaking it.

Police are now looking for the group, who they say caused $500 worth of damage.

