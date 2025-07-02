2 NYPD officers pepper sprayed in Times Square, police say

Two New York City police officers were pepper sprayed overnight in Times Square.

Police say a woman approached the officers at random and sprayed them in the face.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in front of a Dos Caminos restaurant at 47th Street and Broadway.

Some people who were working in the area said they saw the woman approach one of the officers from behind before the attack. They said the officer then drew his gun, while she was screaming at him.

Witnesses said they also saw the officers tackle her to the ground. Police have not said what, if any, charges she faces.

The officers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. All calls are confidential, and you can also submit a tip on their website.