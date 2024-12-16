NYPD over-policing claims put leaders in hot seat at NYC Council hearing

NEW YORK -- Claims of over-policing against the New York City Police Department are taking center stage at a City Council hearing, where some of the department's top leaders will be in the hot seat.

The public safety oversight hearing Monday is examining NYPD's use of stop-and-frisk and compliance with the How Many Stops Act.

During the hearing, NYPD officials called compliance strong, but critics told committee members stops are not properly documented 30% of the time. NYPD leaders were also expected to share data on various categories of police encounters with civilians with the committee.

NYPD critics rally for police reforms

Community members took to the City Hall steps before the hearing in a push for various police reforms, as debates over a lack of transparency by the department and claims of over-policing rage.

"We urgently call on the City Council to abolish the NYPD's gang database, a tool that perpetuates racial profiling, criminalizes communities of color and undermines trust in law enforcement," Mylana Gerard said.

Members of the G.A.N.G.S. Coalition, Legal Aid Society, Bronx Defenders and more, said they want police officers to create safer communities without improper, abusive and discriminatory tactics, some allegedly stemming from stop-and-frisk.

"An officer must have a reasonable suspicion the person has committed, is committing, or is about to commit a felony or misdemeanor offense," said Councilmember Yusef Salaam, who chairs the Committee of Public Safety.

The How Many Stops Act was passed in response to reports from the NYPD's federal monitor found officers were underreporting stops and failing to properly categorize them. Mayor Eric Adams vetoed the bill, but the council voted to override it.