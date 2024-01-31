NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban hopes to "come to the table" over How Many Stops Act before it begins in July

NYPD commissioner hopes to "come to the table" over How Many Stops Act

NYPD commissioner hopes to "come to the table" over How Many Stops Act

NYPD commissioner hopes to "come to the table" over How Many Stops Act

NEW YORK -- Police Commissioner Edward Caban delivered his State of the NYPD address on Wednesday morning and spoke about the How Many Stops Act.

The City Council voted Tuesday to override Mayor Eric Adams' veto of the police transparency bill.

The new law requires officers to document all encounters, including casual interactions, with the public during investigations.

Supporters believe it will help prevent racial profiling. A federal monitor overseeing the NYPD's stop and frisk tactics found 97% of people stopped last year were Black or Hispanic.

Opponents say reporting non-criminal Level 1 stops will slow down police response times and impact their presence on city streets.

"A Level 1 is an inquiry, it's not a stop. It's an inquiry, it's not suspicious, it's not accusatory. So we agree with the Level 2, but we certainly don't agree to Level 1," NYPD Chief John Chell said Wednesday.

"We're still hopeful that before this bill is laid out in July, that there's still room for us to come to the table and work on language that is both transparent and doesn't affect public safety, allows a police officer to do their job," Caban said.

The How Many Stops Act goes into effect in July, and the first report on its progress is due in September.