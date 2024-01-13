Two NYPD officers hurt in crash with pickup truck in Queens
NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers were hurt in a crash in Queens on Saturday.
It happened in Astoria at 36th Street and 30th Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.
The officers were heading to an emergency when their car was broadsided by a pickup truck, according to investigators.
The officers and driver of the pickup truck were said to be hospitalized in stable condition.
The crash is under investigation.
