Two NYPD officers hurt in crash with pickup truck in Queens

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers were hurt in a crash in Queens on Saturday. 

It happened in Astoria at 36th Street and 30th Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. 

The officers were heading to an emergency when their car was broadsided by a pickup truck, according to investigators. 

The officers and driver of the pickup truck were said to be hospitalized in stable condition. 

The crash is under investigation. 

First published on January 13, 2024 / 4:13 PM EST

