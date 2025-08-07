NYPD, Mayor Eric Adams face another lawsuit from ex-employee who says she was fired in retaliation

The New York City Police Department and Mayor Eric Adams are facing yet another lawsuit from an ex-employee.

This time it's from a former NYPD attorney who says she was fired in retaliation after investigating a high-ranking member of the department.

Former NYPD attorney says she was fired after investigating Maddrey

Attorney Amy Litwin worked as the NYPD's deputy commissioner in the department advocate's office.

She says her job required her to investigate misconduct, but when she investigated former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, Litwin says she was fired.

Litwin's suit says she concluded in an internal report that Maddrey abused his authority and should be disciplined for voiding the 2021 arrest of a retired officer.

But she says former NYPD commissioner Eddie Caban fired her in 2023 in retaliation.

Sarena Townsend, a former internal affairs investigator herself for the Department of Correction until she was fired in 2022, is now representing Litwin in a lawsuit filed this week against the NYPD and the mayor.

"Your career is just swiped out from under you, just for simply doing your job. It's a huge hit. It takes its toll emotionally, financially, and it's very hard to recover from that," Townsend said.

"Let's be clear, Mayor Adams never directed the former police commissioner to terminate this individual — who he does not know. As with any administration, agency leaders — including those at the NYPD — have every right to hire, promote, and dismiss employees for critical roles. We will respond further in court," A City Hall spokesperson said in a statement Thursday:

The spokesperson also claimed Townsend has a personal vendetta from her own firing, which Townsend denies.

CBS News New York requested an interview with Litwin, and Townsend said she was not interested in speaking with us.

NYPD, Adams facing multiple lawsuits

Last month, four other former high-ranking NYPD members, including former Chief of Detectives James Essig, sued the NYPD and the mayor over accusations of fraudulent promotions, and Thomas Donlon claimed in a separate suit that he was removed as interim commissioner when he tried to report corruption and misconduct.

Adams called that suit baseless at a news conference on July 16.

"I can't help to believe some of the political aspects of these things that are popping out right now. This is the season for it," he said.

"I don't think they're working for the opposition. I think it's just, you know, unfortunately, bad timing for Mayor Adams, who's running for reelection," said Michael Alcazar, a retired NYPD detective and John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor.