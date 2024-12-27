Former NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey denies sexual misconduct allegations following resignation

NEW YORK — Former New York City Police Department chief Jeffrey Maddrey and his attorney held a press conference Friday for the first time since he resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Maddrey, once the department's highest ranking uniformed officer, resigned on Dec. 20. He is accused of trading sexual favors for overtime.

NYPD Lt. Quathisha Epps filed a complaint Saturday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging Maddrey engaged in a more-than-year-long effort to "coerce her into performing unwanted sexual favors in exchange for overtime opportunities." She says that included intercourse in the office.

According to publicly available payroll data, Epps made a salary last year of over $164,000, but after overtime was factored in, she took home more than $400,000.

Epps says after she refused Maddrey's advances in October, he retaliated.

Epps' attorney said systemic failures within the NYPD allowed Maddrey's alleged predatory behavior to continue unchecked.

Attorney for Maddrey says relationship between ex-chief, accuser was consensual

Maddrey stood alongside his attorney but did not say a word at Friday's press conference. His attorney, however, denied the allegations and called the sexual relationship consensual.

"Those allegations included sexual abuse, taking advantage of her fragile situation and using overtime to pay for sexual favors. We can tell you now, those allegations are a lie. They're not true. We deny every aspect of them," attorney Lambros Lambrou said.

He said his client was never in charge of overtime and said he has evidence, including racy pictures Epps sent to Maddrey, calling this an attempt to have Maddrey start a relationship with her.

Lambrou described Maddrey as a beloved member of the community and a "cop's cop."

The NYPD, as well as the city's Department of Investigation and district attorney's office, are investigating.