NYPD makes third arrest in druggings of men in Hell's Kitchen

NEW YORK -- There is an update on a series of druggings and robberies of men in Hell's Kitchen.

CBS2 has confirmed the NYPD has made a third arrest.

Police say Jayqwan Hamilton was taken into custody on Monday afternoon in Manhattan. Charges against him are pending.

Two other men have already been charged with murder.

Queens man recounts night he was drugged and robbed of $2,000 after going to Hell's Kitchen nightclub

Julio Ramirez and John Umberger were both killed in separate cases last June.

