Former President Donald Trump expected to arrive Monday at LaGuardia Airport before Tuesday arraignment
NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump is expected in New York this week after being indicted by a grand jury.
He is set to arrive Monday at LaGuardia Airport before his arraignment Tuesday at Manhattan Criminal Court.
Tracking Trump's travel
Sources tell CBS2 the former president's travel plans are fluid and likely to change at any given moment. Here is what we know, as of early Monday.
Trump is set to arrive on his personal plane at LaGuardia Airport on Monday afternoon. He will then be escorted by a motorcade into Trump Tower in Midtown, Manhattan.
CBS2 has learned the Trump helicopter is available to fly him to the West Side heliport, but that does not seem like a definitive part of the plan.
As for Tuesday, he will make his way down to the courts in Lower Manhattan.
Trump will most likely make remarks to the media, but is getting pushback about addressing outlets outside of the courthouse, due to safety concerns. We're hearing a possibility being considered is inside Trump Tower -- the site of his escalator used when he announced his bid for the 2016 presidential nomination.
Sunday, the former president took to his Truth Social page to speak out about the arraignment, while asking people to donate to his campaign. Reports show he's raised more than $5 million and logged more than 16,000 volunteer sign-ups since the indictment.
There will be hours of court proceedings before Trump flies back to his Mar-a-Lago home to speak to the public about what went down and his continuing effort to run for president again in 2024. Reports show he will be joined by Florida supporters, as he tries to project an image of strength and defiance, turning the charges into a political asset.
CBS News: Trump expected to face felony charge, source says
Former President Donald Trump is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges, which are still under seal.
Sources tell CBS2 News he is being charged with falsifying business records in the first degree -- a felony, stemming from alleged hush money paid to adult film star, Stormy Daniels, through his former attorney, Michael Cohen.
The Point: N.Y. Republicans on impact of indictment
New York GOP Chair Ed Cox and former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin weighed in on the case against Trump with CBS2's CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer.
Hearing from voters: "He'll get his day in court"
CBS2 spoke with people at Summit Diner in New Jersey for their reaction after the indictment.
Some said they were embarrassed the country has to go through this, while others were confident Trump will beat the charges.
