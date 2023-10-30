NYPD Det. Tony Passaro on why he runs with Team Inspire for TCS New York City Marathon

NEW YORK -- The TCS New York City Marathon is back this Sunday, and more than 50,000 runners from around the world are set to participate.

Among them will be Team Inspire, a group of 26 runners from all ages, genders and backgrounds who were brought together by their compelling stories of why they run the 26.2 miles.

We spoke with team member NYPD Det. Tony Passaro and race director for this year's marathon New York Road Runners Senior Vice President Ted Metellus ahead of the big day.

They told us about what drew them to the race and what to expect this year, including three special children Passaro will be running for.

