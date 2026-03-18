NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch slams federal government for cutting counterterrorism funds

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch is slamming the federal government for cutting counterterrorism funds as she says the city remains on a heightened terror alert for the foreseeable future.

She said it could imperil the safety of New Yorkers because we are a global target.

During testimony at a City Council budget hearing Wednesday, Tisch didn't pull any punches.

"In my 18 years in government, I have not seen a threat environment quite like this one in terms of ... the multitude of vectors that are all active at the same time," she said. "These threats are real, they are deadly serious, and we must be prepared."

She talked about taking over a scandal-ridden department, the troubling rise in antisemitic hate crimes, and her ability to cut down on overtime costs.

But the most troubling aspect of her testimony concerned decisions by the White House to slash counterterrorism funds to New York, which she says continues to be a global terror target.

She said the NYPD's federal Homeland Security grant had been slashed by a whopping 40%. The department is anticipating that the cut will add up to $36 million.

The department is also being denied funding from the Port Security Grant, which usually adds $6 million to the budget.

CBS News New York reached out to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security, but we have not yet heard back.

"We cannot overstate the gravity of this. It is not bureaucratic inconvenience. It is a direct threat to the NYPD's ability to maintain and enhance critical counterterrorism and intelligence operations in New York City, the most visible terror target in the United States," Tisch said.

The commissioner pointed out that repercussions from the Oct. 7 attack in Israel, the war in Iran, and other issues that stir anti-America sentiment can translate into security problems here in New York.

According to Tisch, NYPD investigations led to more than 100 arrests connected to foreign terror organizations, domestic extremists and lone wolves in 2025. She said the arrests spanned eight foreign countries and nine U.S. states, adding that's why the federal money is so important.

"People are alive today because of these grants. We must never lose sight of that," she said.

The commissioner said that because of the way grant money is dispensed, the major effect of the cutbacks will not be felt for two years. Tisch said she will keep fighting.