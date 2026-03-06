Here's how NYPD is watching NYC's "heightened threat environment" amid the war with Iran

The New York Police Department says the city remains in a "heightened threat environment" one week after the start of the war with Iran.

In order to keep New Yorkers safe, the NYPD monitors threats 24 hours a day from its Joint Operations Center, where intelligence analysts scan city streets, bridges and sensitive locations and infrastructures.

NYPD's massive intelligence operation

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner said Friday the department started ramping up operations when the U.S. and Israeli military strikes started.

"In those initial hours, NYPD enhanced our high-visibility patrols, specialty counterterrorism units, as well as patrol officers around the city, and that posture remains to this day," Weiner said.

She said units have been stationed everywhere from sensitive locations to transportation hubs.

"Whenever something this seismic happens, we expect to see ripple effects happening around the world. That's why we do enhance our posture. Also, behind the scenes, you have teams of investigators and analysts, who are the part of our process that you don't see. They're looking for threats, they're monitoring tips, investigating any leads, and making sure that we stay ahead of any potential threat to New York City," Weiner said.

Partners around the world

NYPD said it is also working with hundreds of law enforcement partner agencies across the country and a team of detectives globally, including in the Middle East.

"NYPD has considerable experience investigating and mitigating threats linked to the Iranian government," Weiner said regarding fears of a potential cyberattack by Iran.

New Yorkers can report suspicious activity to the NYPD's hotline at 888-NYC-SAFE (692-7233).