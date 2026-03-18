Live Updates: Iran launches deadly missile attacks on Israel, Gulf states as war spirals with no end in sight
What to know as the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran escalates:
- Iran launched waves of missiles and drones at Israel and Persian Gulf states Wednesday, lashing out after two more senior regime figures were killed in Israeli airstrikes. Two people were killed near Tel Aviv by falling debris, Israeli first responders said.
- The war shows no signs of easing, with President Trump and Israeli leaders indicating attacks on Tehran will ramp up despite mounting death tolls across the Middle East and the economic pain caused by Iran halting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
- The price of international benchmark Brent crude oil was stuck over $100 per barrel in early trading Wednesday — up more than 40% since the war started — keeping gas prices in the U.S. on the rise.
- Mr. Trump's National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent announced his resignation Tuesday over the war, saying Iran had "posed no imminent threat" to the U.S., as other nations rejected the president's demands to send forces to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran says 7 killed, dozens wounded in new U.S.-Israeli strikes on "densely populated residential areas"
An official in Iran's western Lorestan province said Wednesday that seven people were killed and 56 others wounded by U.S.-Israeli strikes on "densely populated residential areas of Dorud County."
Judiciary officials earlier said an attack hit the region, killing and wounding civilians and judicial staff.
Israel says Iran's intelligence minister killed in strike and "intensity of attacks in Iran is increasing"
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that Iran's Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib was killed in an overnight strike in Tehran.
Katz warned of more "significant surprises" coming Wednesday, across multiple arenas, signaling a possible escalation of operations against both Iran and its proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon.
He said Tuesday that Israeli officials had authorized commanders to target any senior Iranian figure pinpointed by intelligence without seeking approval from leadership.
"The intensity of attacks in Iran is increasing," Katz said.
Lebanon says at least 12 killed as Israeli strikes expand in Beirut
Israeli strikes on central Beirut killed at least 12 people on Wednesday morning, the Lebanese health ministry said, adding that the strikes hit the Basta and Zuqaq al-Blat neighborhoods in central Beirut.
A strike also hit an apartment building in Bachoura, central Beirut, completely flattening it as day broke, The Associated Press said.
Israeli strikes targeting central Beirut have become increasingly frequent in recent days, with or without prior warning. The attacks have hit far from the city's southern suburbs, for which the army issued evacuation notices early in the war with Hezbollah.
Lebanese officials put the overall death toll from Israel's escalating offensive in the country at over 900 people on Wednesday, taking the latest strikes in Beirut into account. More than one million people have been displaced in the country, or roughly a sixth of the entire population, according to Lebanese officials.
CBS/AP
Saudi Arabia convenes regional foreign ministers to coordinate "on ways to support security and stability"
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the kingdom would host a consultative meeting on Wednesday of the foreign ministers of a number of Arab and Islamic countries, "with the aim of achieving further consultation and coordination on ways to support security and stability of the region."
Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would attend the meeting to discuss developments in the region, following an announcement by Ankara that Fidan would embark on a regional trip aimed at ending the Iran war.
Dozens of ships transit Strait of Hormuz as Iran continues to export millions of barrels of oil
About 90 ships including oil tankers have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the war with Iran. Maritime and trade data platforms report it is still exporting millions of barrels of oil at a time when it said it closed the key waterway for vessels of the U.S. and its allies.
Analysts say Iranian oil export volumes remain resilient. Many of the vessels that have passed through the Strait are so-called "dark" transits evading Western sanctions that likely have ties with Iran.
More recently, vessels with ties to India and Pakistan have also successfully crossed the strait as governments stepped up negotiations.
2 killed as Iranian missiles intercepted over Tel Aviv
Two people were killed near Tel Aviv overnight as debris from the interception of an Iranian missile fell onto homes. Israel's Magen David Adom emergency response agency said police reported several impact sites around the city, and that amid the debris in an apartment building in the Ramat Gan area, there were "two unconscious casualties, with no pulse and not breathing, with severe injuries to their bodies."
CBS News national security correspondent Charlie D'Agata says Iran's latest retaliatory attacks on Israel have included cluster bombs. Designed to overwhelm Israel's multi-layered air defense systems, they release dozens of small bomblets in the air, which looked like comets as they streak through Tel Aviv's night sky before raining down indiscriminately across the city.
Defense officials have told CBS News that if it wasn't for Israel's air-defense and early warning systems, the death toll would likely be much higher.
So far 14 people have been killed by Iran's attacks in Israel, while two others have died of medical circumstances related to the strikes.
U.S. military says deep penetrator munitions used to take out Iranian missile sites on Strait of Hormuz coast
The U.S. military's Central Command said in a social media post that American forces had "successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz" on Tuesday.
CENTCOM said the Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles at the targeted sites had "posed a risk to international shipping in the strait."
Iran has virtually shut the vital shipping lane down to international oil traffic since the war began by targeting commercial vessels, but those attacks have relied on air and sea drones at least as much as they have on missiles.