NYPD investigating 2 possible antisemitic hate crimes in Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating two possible antisemitic hate crimes in Brooklyn.

It all comes during Hanukkah.

Video shows Orthodox Jewish men being confronted on subway

Video shows two Orthodox Jewish men, ages 20 and 21, being confronted on a southbound 3 train as they headed home to Crown Heights. Police say it happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday.

Friends of the victims tell CBS News New York that earlier, before the video began, the two suspects yelled "f*** the Jews" and "I'll kill you."

The NYPD said it appears to have originated over a dispute about subway seats, and investigators have a person of interest they're looking for in connection to the aggravated assault. Police said they do not, however, currently have evidence it was a bias-based attack.

A Chabad spokesperson said the yeshiva students had just celebrated Hanukkah in Union Square.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, said he spoke with one of the victims.

"I spoke with one of them. We encouraged them to be strong, to prevail," he said. "Unfortunately, this Hanukkah became a hunting ground against Jews, all around the world. We saw it happen in Sydney, Australia. We saw what happened here in New York City."

"I am deeply, we are deeply pained and grieving this week," said Devorah Halberstam, whose son was murdered in 1994 on the Brooklyn Bridge by a gunman motivated by antisemitic hate. "Unfortunately, they were attacked on the subway just for who they are, as identifiable Jewish kids with the yarmulkes and the hats on the head."

The assistant attorney general for civil rights posted on X that she will investigate the attack.

Man stabbed near Chabad World Headquarters in Crown Heights

Tuesday night, near Chabad World Headquarters, dozens of police responded to the corner of Kingston Avenue and Lincoln Place where the NYPD said a 35-year-old man was stabbed around 4 p.m. Police are investigating reports that it originated from antisemitic comments made by the suspect.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest. Police said it started as a seemingly random verbal interaction, but then the victim followed the perpetrator down the block, more words were exchanged and it turned physical.

A Chabad leader said the attacker allegedly said "f*** these Jews" and stated it would be OK if the Holocaust happened today.

CBS News New York has been told the victim is at Kings County Hospital recovering. Police are investigating.

"We will continue to celebrate our holidays. They will not intimidate us," Danon said. "We will continue with our religion, and we are proud of it."