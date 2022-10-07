Watch CBS News
Local News

Bodycam video shows NYPD officer's encounter with knife-wielding man in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Body cam video shows officer slashing
Body cam video shows officer slashing 00:18

NEW YORK -- New video shows an NYPD officer's encounter with a knife-wielding man in the Bronx

Police said the body camera video shows the officer getting slashed while responding to a call in Jerome Park on Thursday. 

Officers used a stun gun to subdue the suspect and take him into custody.

The officer was in stable condition at the hospital. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 12:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.