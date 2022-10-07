Bodycam video shows NYPD officer's encounter with knife-wielding man in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- New video shows an NYPD officer's encounter with a knife-wielding man in the Bronx.
Police said the body camera video shows the officer getting slashed while responding to a call in Jerome Park on Thursday.
Officers used a stun gun to subdue the suspect and take him into custody.
The officer was in stable condition at the hospital.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.