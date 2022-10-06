NYPD officer slashed by suspect armed with a knife in the Bronx

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was slashed by a suspect Thursday in the Bronx.

Police responded to reports of a man with a knife around around 7:15 a.m. on Andrews Avenue in University Heights.

Officers approached the suspect and ordered him to remove his hands from his pockets.

Police said he then lunged at an officer, slashing him on the nose.

The officer's partner used a Taser on the suspect and recovered the knife.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Charges are pending.