NYPD: 28-year-old man shot in head in Brooklyn deli

NYPD: Man shot in head inside deli in East New York

NEW YORK -- There was more gun violence in the city on Sunday, this time at a deli in East New York, Brooklyn.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the head. The incident happened at around 4 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the moment the gunman walked inside the deli, pointed his gun and opened fire at a man, striking him in the head.

"He's a regular customer. He's coming all the time, talking to my brother," deli worker Burhan Mashrah said.

Police said the incident happened just after 4 p.m. at 2154 Pitkin Ave. Mashrah told CBS2's Thalia Perez he was just feet away from the victim, having a cup of coffee.

"I'm still a little shook up," Mashrah said. "He fall on the floor. I'm trying to help him, you know."

His brother, Ehadam, was working behind the counter and said the gunman didn't say a word.

"Three times shoot him. It's the first time I've seen someone shoot somebody. I've never seen it before. I'm long time here and I never see anybody shoot anybody," Ehadam Mashrah said.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical but stable condition.

A few blocks away, police were investigating another shooting, on the Shepherd Avenue subway station platform. Police said the 29-year old victim was shot in the chest and is expected to survive.

Police said the victim and shooter knew each other, but, still, the circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear. Neighbors said all the violence has them on edge.

"I'm a father and I'm scared to take my kids outside," one man said.

Police said so far the two shootings don't appear to be related and no arrests have been made.