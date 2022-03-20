Watch CBS News

Search on for gunman following subway station shooting in East New York

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.

Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.

The gunman is still on the loose.

First published on March 20, 2022 / 7:06 PM

