Search on for gunman following subway station shooting in East New York
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.
Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.
The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.
According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.
The gunman is still on the loose.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.