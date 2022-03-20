Search on for gunman following subway station shooting in East New York

NYPD searching for suspect following subway station platform shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.

Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.

The gunman is still on the loose.