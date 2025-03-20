Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC's non-citizen voting law struck down by New York's top court

By
Jenna DeAngelis
Jenna DeAngelis
Jenna DeAngelis
Jenna DeAngelis is an Emmy award winning journalist. She joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in March 2018.
Read Full Bio
Jenna DeAngelis,
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NYC's non-citizen voting law struck down by New York's top court
NYC's non-citizen voting law struck down by New York's top court 01:32

New York's top court struck down Thursday a New York City law that would have let non-citizens vote in municipal elections

The city law would have given more than an estimated 800,000 people the opportunity to vote in local elections such as mayor, public advocate, borough president and City Council.

The Court of Appeals issued a 6-1 decision stopping it from happening. 

"This is a victory for common sense"

In 2021, the New York City Council passed the measure called "Our City Our Vote" giving municipal voting rights to non-citizens with green cards, work authorizations and DACA recipients.  Part of the argument in favor of the bill was these New Yorkers pay taxes, invest in their communities, and contribute to the city. The law took effect in Jan. 2022, after Mayor Eric Adams took office. 

It was then challenged with a lawsuit by Republicans, led by Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella. They argued the law violated the New York state constitution. A judge blocked the measure in June of 2022, and it then went to the Court of Appeals, which ultimately struck the law down Thursday. 

"This is a victory for common sense, and the sanctity and security of our franchise -- the right to vote as American citizens. We are pleased that this matter can finally be put to rest, once and for all," Fossella said in a statement Thursday. 

Jenna DeAngelis
0025-jenna-deangelis-circle-button-1000x1000.png

Jenna DeAngelis is an Emmy award winning journalist. She joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in March 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.