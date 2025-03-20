NYC's non-citizen voting law struck down by New York's top court

New York's top court struck down Thursday a New York City law that would have let non-citizens vote in municipal elections.

The city law would have given more than an estimated 800,000 people the opportunity to vote in local elections such as mayor, public advocate, borough president and City Council.

The Court of Appeals issued a 6-1 decision stopping it from happening.

"This is a victory for common sense"

In 2021, the New York City Council passed the measure called "Our City Our Vote" giving municipal voting rights to non-citizens with green cards, work authorizations and DACA recipients. Part of the argument in favor of the bill was these New Yorkers pay taxes, invest in their communities, and contribute to the city. The law took effect in Jan. 2022, after Mayor Eric Adams took office.

It was then challenged with a lawsuit by Republicans, led by Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella. They argued the law violated the New York state constitution. A judge blocked the measure in June of 2022, and it then went to the Court of Appeals, which ultimately struck the law down Thursday.

"This is a victory for common sense, and the sanctity and security of our franchise -- the right to vote as American citizens. We are pleased that this matter can finally be put to rest, once and for all," Fossella said in a statement Thursday.